Cricket

MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 20 to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 06:52 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off in match 20 of IPL 2024 on Sunday, April 7 at 3:30 pm IST. The game will take place at the famous Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams, MI and DC, are currently at the bottom of the points table, with MI at no. 10 and DC at no. 9. It will be an interesting match to watch as both teams aim to bounce back and improve their standings.

Live streaming details

When will the MI vs DC IPL 2024 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2024, at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the MI vs DC, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch MI vs DC online in India?

The live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium is known for its batting-friendly pitch in T20 cricket. However, in the last IPL 2024 game, Mumbai Indians could only manage 125 runs while batting first. Despite this, fans can anticipate a high-scoring match in the afternoon fixture on Sunday. Out of the 12 T20I games played here, teams batting first have won only five, so captains might choose to bowl first on Sunday.

Weather report 

In Mumbai on April 7, the sky will be clear without any clouds. Temperatures will range from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius, and humidity will rise from 24 percent at 3 PM to 40 percent in the evening, as per accuweather.com.

Predicted playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

 

