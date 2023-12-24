MI coach calls this player an 'X-factor' for IPL 2024, its not Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, Suryakumar

Mumbai Indians bolstered their bowling attack by signing two young and promising talents - Gerald Coetzee from South Africa and Dilshan Madushanka from Sri Lanka.

Mark Boucher, the head coach of Mumbai Indians, has voiced his admiration for Nuwan Thushara, a 29-year-old Sri Lankan cricketer recently acquired by the franchise in the IPL 2024 auction. Boucher sees Thushara, a right-arm medium pacer with a unique slinging bowling action, as a crucial 'x-factor' player for the team in the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

At the auction in Dubai on December 19, Mumbai Indians successfully bid Rs 4.80 crore to bring Thushara into their squad. Having represented Sri Lanka in five T20 Internationals, Thushara's distinctive bowling style draws parallels with the legendary Lasith Malinga.

Boucher, who observed Thushara's impressive performance at the T10 competition in Abu Dhabi, expressed satisfaction with the acquisition. He noted Thushara's ability to pick up wickets and thrive in pressure situations, making him a valuable addition to the team. With the endorsement of Malinga and the familiarity Mahela Jayawardene has with him, Mumbai Indians believe Thushara will serve as their X-factor player in the upcoming season.

In addition to Thushara, Mumbai Indians fortified their bowling attack by signing two promising talents, Gerald Coetzee from South Africa and Dilshan Madushanka from Sri Lanka. Both 23 years old, they showcased remarkable form in the ODI World Cup 2023. Madushanka emerged as a key player for Sri Lanka, claiming 21 wickets in nine matches, while Coetzee made a significant impact with 20 wickets.

These strategic acquisitions reflect Mumbai Indians' focus on strengthening their bowling department with a blend of experienced and emerging talents. The team aims to add depth and variety to their bowling lineup, enhancing their prospects in the upcoming IPL season.