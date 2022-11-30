'Mera record itna kharab nahi hai': Harsha Bhogle's question on poor white ball numbers irks Rishabh Pant

Image Source: Twitter

The third and final match of the three-match ODI series pits Team India against hosts New Zealand. Rishabh Pant, who has been rusty with the bat, was upset when Harsha Bhogle questioned his Test record in comparison to the other two formats.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter spoke with commentator Harsha Bhogle on Wednesday ahead of the third ODI against the Kiwis. Pant said that he would like to open the innings in T20Is and bat in the middle order in 50-over matches for the national team.

"I would like to open the batting in T20Is, and in ODIs, I would like to bat at No.4 or 5. In Tests, I am batting at No.5 only. Obviously, the game plan changes when you are batting at different positions, but at the same time, the coach and captain think about what is best for the team and where the player can contribute the most. Wherever I get the opportunity, I will try to do my best. In ODIs, you do not need to premeditate much, but you have to do that in T20s," said Pant.

WATCH:

Rishabh Pant interview with Harsha Bhogle before 3rd ODI against NZ talking about rain, batting position, stats and scrutiny over T20i performance & WK drills. #NZvINDonPrime pic.twitter.com/TjOUdnPTCz — S H I V A M (@shivammalik_) November 30, 2022

However, one of Bhogle's remarks irked Pant as he questioned the contrasting records in the white-ball and red-ball formats, drawing parallels with famous cricketer, Virender Sehwag.

"Sir, the record is just a number. My white-ball numbers are not that bad okay. Comparison does not make sense right now, I am just 24-25 years age of age. If you want to do the comparison, you can maybe do it when I am 30-32. Before that, the comparison does not make sense to me."

Coming to the match, Team India was asked to bat first and they failed to score big after losing wickets at frequent intervals. Pant, who batted in the middle order had another poor performance, scoring 10 off 16 balls before being dismissed by Daryl Mitchell.

India were bowled out for 219 in 47.3 overs with Washington Sundar being the top scorer for the Men-in-Blue. The left-handed batter scored 51 runs off 64 balls including 5 fours and a maximum.

READ| 'Take a break, play some domestic cricket': Fans slam Rishabh Pant for another failure in 3rd ODI vs New Zealand