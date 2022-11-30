'Take a break, play some domestic cricket': Fans slam Rishabh Pant for another failure in 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

File Photo

The last game of the three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is underway at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand won the toss and India were called to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill batted first for India, but Adam Milne struck during the powerplay to end the partnership.

Dhawan did not last long either, as he sliced off a Milne delivery onto his stumps. With Dhawan's departure came Rishabh Pant. With the criticism around him, all eyes were on the wicketkeeper. Pant was expected to justify the team's unwavering support. However, he got out cheaply yet again.

The wicketkeeper batter, who fans say is preventing Sanju Samson from making the playing XI, miscued a pull shot and gave Glenn Phillips a catch. He was dismissed after only ten runs. Sanju Samson fans were quick to respond with tweets criticizing the team's management and Pant.

While some criticised Pant for squandering so many opportunities, others mocked the team management for sticking with a struggling cricketer. “Another flop show by rishabh pant!! But still Pant will get a chance in the next match. What a team selection!!” tweeted one user.

Another failure, he is out of confidence, should go to domestic for sometime, or take a break November 30, 2022

Another flop show by rishabh pant !!

But still Pant will get a chance in the next match.

Rishabh Pant after his ODI century against England in international cricket:



10

15

11

6

6

3

27

20*

17

14

44

33*

24

14



