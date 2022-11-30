Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Take a break, play some domestic cricket': Fans slam Rishabh Pant for another failure in 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

While some took a dig at Pant for wasting so many chances, some trolled the team management for being persistent with a struggling cricketer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

'Take a break, play some domestic cricket': Fans slam Rishabh Pant for another failure in 3rd ODI vs New Zealand
File Photo

The last game of the three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is underway at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand won the toss and India were called to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill batted first for India, but Adam Milne struck during the powerplay to end the partnership.

Dhawan did not last long either, as he sliced off a Milne delivery onto his stumps. With Dhawan's departure came Rishabh Pant. With the criticism around him, all eyes were on the wicketkeeper. Pant was expected to justify the team's unwavering support. However, he got out cheaply yet again.

The wicketkeeper batter, who fans say is preventing Sanju Samson from making the playing XI, miscued a pull shot and gave Glenn Phillips a catch. He was dismissed after only ten runs. Sanju Samson fans were quick to respond with tweets criticizing the team's management and Pant.

While some criticised Pant for squandering so many opportunities, others mocked the team management for sticking with a struggling cricketer. “Another flop show by rishabh pant!! But still Pant will get a chance in the next match. What a team selection!!” tweeted one user. 

Check out the reactions:

READ| 'He is very much similar to AB de Villiers', says Ravi Shastri as he heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dhanteras 2022: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day
Sahar Afsha, Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim: Celebrities who quit showbiz to follow religion
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hyderabad: Class 10 girl gang-raped by classmates, blackmailed with video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.