Meet world's No 1 all-rounder, not Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Glen Maxwell

The Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib held the position for for 1739 days from May 7, 2019 (when he took over from Rashid Khan) until February 9.

Afghanistan's all-rounder, Mohammed Nabi, has made history by becoming the oldest player to lead the ICC ODI all-rounders list, ending Shakib Al Hasan's long reign at the top. This remarkable feat occurred in the latest update of the ICC Rankings on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

At the age of 39 years and 1 month, Nabi claimed the No. 1 spot thanks to his outstanding century in the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Despite Afghanistan's loss in the match, Nabi's exceptional performance saw him score an impressive 136 runs and also take a wicket.

Nabi's achievement surpasses the previous record held by Tillakaratne Dilshan, who was 38 years and 8 months old when he topped the rankings in June 2015.

A new No.1 ODI all-rounder is crowned in the latest ICC Men's Player Rankings — ICC (@ICC) February 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan held the number one spot in the ICC ODI all-rounders rankings for an impressive 1,739 days, from May 7, 2019, when he took over from Rashid Khan, until February 9. This remarkable achievement marks the longest unbroken stretch at the top of the ODI all-rounder rankings.

In the realm of Test cricket, there is no change at the summit, as India's Jasprit Bumrah firmly maintains his position as the number one bowler. Ravindra Jadeja, who is poised to make a comeback in the upcoming third Test against England, continues to reign as the top-ranked all-rounder in the Test rankings.

In the ODI bowling rankings, South Africa's spinner Keshav Maharaj continues to hold his well-deserved top spot, showcasing his exceptional skills and dominance in the field.

Also Read| Rohit Sharma will captain Team India at T20 World Cup 2024, confirms Jay Shah