Twitter
Headlines

DNA Explainer: What is Swaminathan's C2+50% formula on MSP?

'New golden chapter, many years of hard work went into this': PM Modi after inaugurating Abu Dhabi temple

Meet world's No 1 all-rounder, not Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Glen Maxwell

Uttar Pradesh to get 2nd Rapid Rail Corridor to connect Delhi, Noida and Jewar; check routes, timeline and other details

Meet Tom Cruise's rumoured girlfriend Elsina Khayrova, 25 years younger than him, Russian socialite, was married to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Spread rumours to sideline me': KKR star makes startling claim on India snub

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet world's No 1 all-rounder, not Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Glen Maxwell

Batters who've remained not out with highest individual ODI scores

Superfoods that instantly boost energy and beat fatigue

6 ways to break smartphone addiction in children

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Tom Cruise's rumoured girlfriend Elsina Khayrova, 25 years younger than him, Russian socialite, was married to...

Zee Studios, Mahesh Manjrekar collaborate for Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath with high-octane drama, stellar performances

HomeCricket

Cricket

Meet world's No 1 all-rounder, not Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Glen Maxwell

The Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib held the position for for 1739 days from May 7, 2019 (when he took over from Rashid Khan) until February 9.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 10:31 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Afghanistan's all-rounder, Mohammed Nabi, has made history by becoming the oldest player to lead the ICC ODI all-rounders list, ending Shakib Al Hasan's long reign at the top. This remarkable feat occurred in the latest update of the ICC Rankings on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

At the age of 39 years and 1 month, Nabi claimed the No. 1 spot thanks to his outstanding century in the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Despite Afghanistan's loss in the match, Nabi's exceptional performance saw him score an impressive 136 runs and also take a wicket.

Nabi's achievement surpasses the previous record held by Tillakaratne Dilshan, who was 38 years and 8 months old when he topped the rankings in June 2015.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan held the number one spot in the ICC ODI all-rounders rankings for an impressive 1,739 days, from May 7, 2019, when he took over from Rashid Khan, until February 9. This remarkable achievement marks the longest unbroken stretch at the top of the ODI all-rounder rankings.

In the realm of Test cricket, there is no change at the summit, as India's Jasprit Bumrah firmly maintains his position as the number one bowler. Ravindra Jadeja, who is poised to make a comeback in the upcoming third Test against England, continues to reign as the top-ranked all-rounder in the Test rankings.

In the ODI bowling rankings, South Africa's spinner Keshav Maharaj continues to hold his well-deserved top spot, showcasing his exceptional skills and dominance in the field.

Also Read| Rohit Sharma will captain Team India at T20 World Cup 2024, confirms Jay Shah

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This beautiful Indian princess rebelled against her family to marry the man of her choice

Watch: Spinner's unbelievable ball stuns batter, takes internet by storm

Delhi liquor policy case: ED issues 6th summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to appear on...

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall in several states; check full forecast

Farmers' Protest: Why are farmers demanding India's withdrawal from WTO?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE