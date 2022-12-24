Meet Mukesh Kumar, son of a taxi driver signed by Delhi Capitals for INR 5.50 cr in IPL auction

Mukesh Kumar (File Photo)

Pacer Mukesh Kumar was a surprise choice at the IPL Auction 2023, with the Delhi Capitals paying Rs 5.5 crore for the 29-year-old bowler in Kochi on Friday.

However, for the most ardent fans of Indian cricket, it was a day of celebration since a strong Ranji Trophy player was finally receiving his due after years of toiling on the local circuit. Mukesh appeared in a Ranji Trophy final in 2020 and was the strike bowler for the Bengal cricket team, bringing them to the final with 32 wickets.

Mukesh has recently enjoyed success, turning up outstanding performances for India A and the Rest of India in the Irani Trophy. His efforts led to him making his debut for the Indian One-Day International team in a three-match series against South Africa. Mukesh's late father served as an inspiration for him to pursue a career in cricket. The Bengal pacer aspires to perform effectively, gain knowledge, and make progress in addition to fulfilling his father's ambition of competing in the IPL.

Mukesh Kumar Journey

Kumar, who was born in Bihar's Kakarkund village in Gopalganj district, made his way to the Bengal cricket squad through the Vision 2020 tryouts at Eden Gardens in 2014. The chance arose when his father, Kashinath, relocated to Kolkata and began working as a taxi driver. Mukesh, on the other hand, did not instantly follow his father since his father had a different vision for his son. He wanted Mukesh to join the army, and Mukesh made two unsuccessful efforts to enlist as well.

In 2012, his father eventually moved him to Kolkata in the hopes of finding him work. Mukesh continued to play tennis ball cricket until joining Bani Niketan, a second level CAB league club, and learning to play with the red ball.

Mukesh made it to the first division and was soon given the opportunity to participate in Vision 2020 trials. The tryouts were overseen by VVS Laxman, Waqar Younis, and Muttiah Muralitharan, as well as seasoned Bengal bowler Ranadeb Bose.

Ranadeb was pleased with the youngster and took him under his wing before Mukesh made his home debut at Rohtak, taking 4/53.

Mukesh was Bengal's joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season with 20 wickets in just nine innings.

