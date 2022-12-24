Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper

The Indian Premier League 2023 auction took place in Kochi on December 23 and it turned out to be a massive occasion as three of the most expensive players in the history of IPL - Sam Curran, Cameron Green, and Ben Stokes were all bought in the space of 30 minutes.

While it was expected that the trio would fetch big bucks, there were some others who also got picked in the auction, which were surprising, to say the least.