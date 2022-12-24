Search icon
Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper

IPL 2023 auction: Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper Litton Das, meet the five most surprising picks in the IPL auction.

  Dec 24, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

The Indian Premier League 2023 auction took place in Kochi on December 23 and it turned out to be a massive occasion as three of the most expensive players in the history of IPL - Sam Curran, Cameron Green, and Ben Stokes were all bought in the space of 30 minutes. 

While it was expected that the trio would fetch big bucks, there were some others who also got picked in the auction, which were surprising, to say the least. 

1. Mayank Dagar (SRH)

Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a sum of Rs 1.8 crore. He has previously played for Punjab Kings but his price was a bit surprising. 

2. Litton Das (KKR)

Bangladesh's stand-in captain Litton Das who replaced Tamim Iqbal as the ODI captain for the recently concluded series gave a good account of himself, and thus earned a move to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

3. Sikandar Raza (PBKS)

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza will feature for the first time in IPL, after an impressive 2022, wherein he helped Zimbabwe beat the likes of Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022. 

4. David Wiese (KKR)

David Wiese had a stellar time in T20 World Cup 2022 with minnows Namibia as they beat the likes of Sri Lanka and thus earned himself a move to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he was eventually picked up for a price of Rs 1 crore. 

5. Will Jacks (RCB)

Will Jacks came as a relatively unknown commodity into the action, but having smashed a century in just 25 balls during a T10 league match, IPL franchises did their work, and Jacks would go smiling to the bank having been snapped by RCB for a staggering Rs 3.2 crore for a player who has only played in 2 T20Is for England. 

