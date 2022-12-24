'Not sure about..': Will Jacks trolls RCB after getting purchased for Rs 3.2 crore in IPL 2023 auction

RCB landed Will Jacks for Rs 3.2 crore

England's Will Jacks was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, however, his tongue-in-cheek comment after signing for RCB left netizens in splits. Jacks appeared to troll his own franchise after being purchased for Rs a sum of Rs 3.2 crore at the IPL 2023 auction held in Kochi on December 23.

Adding more firepower to their arsenal, RCB signed Jacks who is known for his big-hitting ability. The Faf du Plessis-led franchise already have plenty of big names such as Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and of course, former skipper Virat Kohli as well.

While there would be a lot of competition for places, Jacks could find it difficult to break into the playing XI.

The Englishman however appeared in good spirits as he took a sly dig at RCB after the franchise announced his acquisition on Twitter.

The Bengaluru-based franchise were using a template which featured all of the players that were being bought, shown inside a frozen chamber as if the chambers would be opened next year when the IPL campaign will get underway.

Grateful for the opportunity and excited for this! @RCBTweets



Ps: not sure about this photo https://t.co/7mXXQ2VEl3 December 23, 2022

Referencing to the picture used by RCB to unveil Will Jacks, he made it clear that he wasn't too fond of the same.

"Grateful for the opportunity and excited for this! @RCBTweets. Ps: not sure about this photo," wrote the 24-year-old on Twitter along with a laughing emoji.

Born in Chertsey, Jacks has played only two T20Is for England, but he has played a lot of First Class cricket for Surrey.

He had earlier smashed a century in just 25 balls in a T10 match. The Englishman is very well capable of hitting some lusty blows which would come as a bonus in the shortest format.