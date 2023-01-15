Meet Meha Patel, the beautiful fiance of star India all-rounder Axar Patel

File photo

Star Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has taken a break from India's upcoming series against New Zealand as he is set to marry his fiancee Meha Patel.

According to reports, Axar Patel and Meha dated each other for a long time before the couple decided to tie the knot. Axar and Meha got engaged on 20 January 2022.

Axar Patel's fiance Meha is a dietician and nutritionist by profession. Meha is quite active on Instagram and a look at the Instagram profile shows that she loves to travel. Meha's Instagram highlights also include her excursions to Dubai, Goa, and Scotland.

Meha is an animal lovwr and she ius the proud owner of a dog named Gucci and who just turned 2 years old.

It is expected that the wedding would take place in January at an undisclosed location. It is going to be a small ceremony and will be attended by close members of both the families.

Like Axar, another star Indian cricketer KL Rahul is also set to get married to his girlfriend Athiya Shetty in January and this is the reason why he is also unvailable during the New Zealand series, While announcing the squads for the New Zealand series, it was said by BCCI that Axar Patel and KL Rahul are unavailable for New Zealand series due to family commitments.