Meet the India cricketer who has cleared UPSC exam before making his ODI debut

The Union Publuc Services Commission (UPSC) examination is considered to be the toughest examination in India. It is also called IAS exam in common language by people of the country. Every year lakhs of students appear in UPSC exam but only few of them manage to clear the UPSC exam. You will be very surprised to know that there is a Indian cricketer who has cleared the UPSC exam.

We are talking about former India player Amay Khurasiya. Born in 1972 in Madhya Pradesh, Khurasia has cleared UPSC exam and is now posted in the Customs and Central Excise Department.

Khurasia made his first-class cricket debut at the age of 17. But before playing for India at international level, Khurasia succeeded in cracking the UPSC exam.

Amay Khurasiya made his debut for Team India in 1999. He made his debut in the Pepsi Cup against Sri Lanka. In his debut match, Khurasia scored 57 runs in just 45 balls. But after the first match, Khurasia failed to do anything special in his career and his international cricket career ended after a few years.

Amay Khurasiya played only 12 ODI mathces for India and scored only 149 runs. Khurasia played his last match against Sri Lanka in 2001. But Khurasia played 119 first class matches for for Madhya Pradesh and scored over 7000 runs.