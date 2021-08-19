This Indian cricketer, who once played with Sourav Ganguly, is now running a food stall

Former Ranji Trophy player Prakash Bhagat, who was once a member of Assam cricket team, is now running a food stall in Assam's Silchar to earn his livelihood and support his poverty-stricken family.

Bhagat, 34, was a left-arm slow bowler and right-handed batsman. He is now selling 'dal puri' at a roadside stall at Itkhola within the Silchar Municipal Board. It is to be noted that Bhagat had played Ranji Trophy matches in 2009/10 and 2010/11 against the Railways and Jammu and Kashmir teams as a member of Assam team.

Accoridng to Bhagatm he had also taken a month-long training in National Cricket Academy (NCA) in 2003. During his NCA stint, Bhagt bowled to then captain Ganguly and also met Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag.

"During my NCA training, I bowled to Sourav Ganguly as the New Zealand-bound Indian team was practicing in the academy. That time, I got a chance to meet Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Shewag and Sourav Ganguly," said Bhagat to a news portal.

"I had to leave cricket in 2011 after my father (Gajadhar Bhagat) died following a massive cardiac attack at the age of 65. My father and elder brother, Deepak Bhagat, used to sell 'chaat food' in a hand-driven cart. After my father's death, my elder brother also remains ill," he added.

Deepak is married and has small children. The former cricketer said that he could restart his cricketing career if he will get financial support from the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), or any other organisation.

"After I left playing cricket to support my family, I joined a private mobile company but due to Covid-induced lockdown, I lost my job last year," said Bhagat.

Bhagat started his cricketing career in 1999 at the Silchar District Sports Association's Under-13 tournament. He played several tournaments in the Under-16, Under-19 and Under-23 categories at the state and national level.

"My consistent performances in different lower-level matches helped me find a place in Assam's Ranji Trophy team. I was in the squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well," he added.

"If I get financial support for my family, I am keen to return to the cricket field again. Many of my former teammates got government jobs or financial support from various government and non-government organisations, but I could not obtain one."

