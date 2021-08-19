Meet India's richest cricketer who has a net worth of around Rs 1100 crore

Indian cricketers are paid handsome amount of money for represting the country at international level and the palyers earn a huge amount of money through various cricket and non-cricket related deals. The top Indian cricketers earn whopping amoount of money by endorsing several popular brands.

Take a look at top 5 richest cricketers in India

Sachin Tendulkar

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is the richest cricketer not only in India but in the world with a net worth of Rs 1090 crore. Though Tendulkar has retired from international cricket he still earns money from various brand endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

With a net worth of Rs 767 crore, former India skipper MS Dhoni is the second richest cricketer in the world. Though Dhoni has also retired from international cricket, the CSK skipper endorses a lot of brands and plays in IPL too.

Virat Kohli

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is the third richest cricketer in India with a net worth of Rs 638 crore. Kohli is the proud owner of fashion brands Wrogn and One8 (partnering with Puma).

Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is the fourth richest Indian cricketer with a net worth of Rs 277 crore.

Yuvraj Singh

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is the fifth rihest cricketer in India with a net worth of around Rs 245 crore