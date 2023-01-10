'Mediocrity Retained': Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at Indian team management for dropping Ishan Kishan

Image Source: Twitter

Venkatesh Prasad has strongly criticized the Indian team management for their exclusion of Ishan Kishan from the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, deeming it an unjust decision.

Despite Kishan's impressive double century in his last 50-over match, Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, has declared that he will open the series alongside Shubman Gill.

The decision did not go well with former fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad who claims the team management is rewarding mediocrity and it’s the reason why they keep underperforming in limited-overs cricket.

“Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India’s last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series. Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton," Prasad tweeted.

Prasad, who represented India in 33 Tests and 161 ODIs, believes that mediocrity is being favoured over the 'x-factor' in the current setup. He believes that the selectors should be looking for players with the potential to make a difference, rather than settling for those who are merely adequate.

"There is a reason we have underperformed in limited overs cricket. Constant chopping and changing and a guy who does brilliantly and is an X factor is dropped and mediocrity retained."

"In Eng, Pant scored a hundred in the final ODI and helped India win the series. However, based on the T20 form was dropped from the ODI team. KL Rahul on the other hand barring a couple of innings has failed consistently but retains his place. Performance is not the foremost parameter. Sad," the 53-year-old added.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif also had his say on the subject. "Slightly uncomfortable with the prospect of watching an Indian team today without last ODI's double hundred scorer, Ishan Kishan, and last T20's centurion Suryakumar Yadav. Hope they remain motivated," Kaif tweeted.

Rahul has been selected as the wicketkeeper for the starting eleven. World's number one T20 batsman, Suryakumar Yadav, was omitted from the first ODI, with Shreyas Iyer being the preferred option. India's last major tournament victory was in 2013, a feat that has yet to be repeated.

