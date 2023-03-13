‘Mai hota toh out hota’: Virat Kohli pokes fun at umpire Nitin Menon during 4th Test against Australia, watch

Source: Twitter

On the final day of the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a video of Virat Kohli went viral, where the former India captain can be heard taking a cheeky dig at umpire Nitin Menon.

It all happened in 35th over when Australian opener Travis head was given not out on Ravichandran Ashwin’s LBW appeal by umpire Nitin Menon. However, the Indian off-spinner convinced captain Rohit Sharma to go for DRS. The ball tracking showed that the ball slightly touched the stump. Therefore the umpire's decision couldn't be overturned. Kohli, who is an entertaining character on the cricket ground, said to Nitin Menon “ Mai hota toh out hota (it would have been out if it was me)”. Menon smiled at Kohli after his dig.

Nitin Menon was in the limelight throughout this series for giving a ‘wrong’ decision against the Indian star batter, while he was batting. There were a few extremely close calls that could have been in Kohli’s favour but Nitin Menon gave otherwise. Ever Since Menon was trolled on social media for his ‘biased’ decision against the former Indian captain.

Virat Kohli to Nitin Menon: ‘Main hota to pakka out tha’

India retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the 4-match series 2-1 after Australia ended the day at 175 for 2. Virat Kohli was awarded Player of the match for his wonderful inning of 184 runs. Whereas, the bowling duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were selected as the Player of the series for their lethal bowling performance throughout the series