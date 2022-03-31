LSG vs CSK: Evin Lewis' quickfire fifty gives Lucknow Super Giants first win of IPL 2022

Evin Lewis struck a quickfire fifty to help Lucknow Super Giants trump Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. The newcomers put the defending champions to the sword, as they registered their first-ever win in IPL 2022, while Ravindra Jadeja's CSK are winless after two matches.

Set an imposing target of 211, first-timers Lucknow Super Giants completed the task with three balls to spare at the Brabourne Stadium.

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul scored 61 and 40, respectively, while Evin Lewis blazed away to 55 off 23 balls. Earlier, sent into bat first, Chennai Super Kings scored 210 for seven.

Opening the innings, the seasoned Robin Uthappa smashed a 27-ball 50 at the Brabourne Stadium, while Shivam Dube struck an aggressive 49 off 30 balls.

In reply, LSG started off well thanks to a brilliant opening partnership of 99 runs from KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock.

Dwaine Pretorius broke the opening stand and provided CSK a way to come back into the game. They nearly pulled it away, picking up wickets at regular intervals, however, blazing fifty from Evin Lewis and young Ayush Badoni's quick 19 off 9 deliveries paved the way for Lucknow's first-ever win in IPL history.

Meanwhile, for Chennai Super Kings, the doom and gloom continues as they are still winless after two games in IPL 2022. The defending champions went down against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of IPL 2022, and after suffering another defeat on Thursday, surely Ravindra Jadeja must be feeling the heat.

Jadeja has lost both games as CSK skipper since taking over from MS Dhoni and the four-time IPL champs looked toothless in the end to hand KL Rahul and Co their first points.

With the result, LSG move sixth place in the league standings, while CSK have dropped to eighth, still awaiting their first win.

With inputs from PTI