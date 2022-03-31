IPL 2022: Meet Mukesh Choudhary, CSK bowler who impressed MS Dhoni in the nets

Fans were in for a surprise on Thursday as LSG vs CSK match saw the defending champions make three changes to the lineup, after having lost their opening game in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 earlier, against KKR.

Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner and Adam Milne made way for Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary and Dwayne Pretorious. While Pretorious and Moeen Ali are well renowned international cricketers, the inclusion of Choudhary raised eyebrows as he's still an unknown commodity.

Mukesh Choudhary made his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against (Lucknow Super Giants) and got the netizens talking instantly.

Here's all you need to know about Mukesh Choudhary:

Hailing from Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, Mukesh Choudhary was picked up by CSK for his base price of INR 20 lakhs in the IPL 2022 mega auction. The 25-year-old is a left-arm pacer by trade and represents Maharashtra in domestic cricket.

The youngster made his debut in domestic cricket against Railways in 2017, before going on to make his bow in List A cricket in 2019.

After impressing in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mukesh Choudhary made waves in Indian cricket. His first big break came in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year when he finished as the leading wicket-taker for Maharashtra in 2021.

For the unversed, the youngster was CSK's net bowler last year, and thus the franchise knew all about him. Choudhary had impressed senior players of the franchise with his accurate line and length and thus they backed the left-arm pacer, who could well be key for the franchise, given they're missing the services of Deepak Chahar.

At the time of writing, Mukesh Choudhary had already bowled 3 overs of his quota, giving away 30 runs with him yet to open his wicket-taking account for CSK.