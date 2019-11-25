'Learning from you': Sourav Ganguly and Sana's Instagram banter is every father-daughter relationship

The historic Pink-ball Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata saw the host winning by an innings and 36 runs.

It was a momentous affair for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly as the match into a huge spectacle and the organisation earned praises from experts and fans.

After India's victory, the former India skipper took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself during the post-match prize distribution ceremony.

The picture sure earned a lot of likes from fans but his daughter - Sana Ganguly- had a different opinion.

She commented on the picture saying, “What is it that you’re not liking ?” to which Ganguly responded, “@sanaganguly that ur becoming so disobedient.”

Sana quickly replied, “@souravganguly learning from you.”

Ganguly - who proposed the idea of the Day-Night Test - said that he left no stone unturned.

“Just take a look around (fans with their camera lights on to click pictures). Do you see this? Have you seen this in Test cricket? When was the last time you had a capacity crowd watching a Test match? Feels like it is a World Cup final,” the former India captain told IANS in an interview on Monday.