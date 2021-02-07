Debutant Kyle Mayers' unbeaten double 100 helps West Indies snatch 3-wicket victory over Bangladesh

Headlines

Delhi Excise Policy case: AAP leader Sanjay Singh in ED custody till October 10; Kejriwal says ‘all cases fake’

Experts Share Insights on Best Forex Funded Accounts for 2023

World Cup 2023: Meet Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra, know his connection with Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid

Asian Games 2023: Antim Panghal clinches bronze in women's freestyle 53kg wrestling

Meet Isha Ambani's business partner who has Rs 657 crore net worth; luxury designer competing with LV, Gucci, Balenciaga

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ENG vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra joins Virat Kohli in elite list with century on World Cup debut

Experts Share Insights on Best Forex Funded Accounts for 2023

Asian Games 2023: Antim Panghal clinches bronze in women's freestyle 53kg wrestling

Bollywood actors who started their careers late

7 superfoods to cure folate deficiency

Cricketers who dated Bollywood divas

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

India-Canada Row: Decoding the 'Khalistani' nexus of organised crime in Canada

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

Leo trailer: Badass Vijay protects family, battles ruthless Sanjay Dutt, fans say 'rest in peace old records'

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

HomeCricket

Cricket

Debutant Kyle Mayers' unbeaten double 100 helps West Indies snatch 3-wicket victory over Bangladesh

Bangladesh set West Indies a daunting victory target of 395 but visitors completed the fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 07, 2021, 04:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kyle Mayers made an unbeaten double hundred on his Test debut to help West Indies snatch an extraordinary three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test on Sunday.

Hosts Bangladesh declared their second innings on 223-8, setting West Indies a daunting victory target of 395 in Chattogram, and the touring side completed the fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history.

Mayers added 216 runs with Nkrumah Bonner (86) to turn the match on its head and took a single off-spinner Nayeem Hasan to seal a fairytale victory for a second-string West Indies side led by Kraigg Brathwaite.

Mayers, a 28-year-old left-handed batsman from Barbados, remained unbeaten on 210, including 20 fours and seven sixes, and became only the sixth player to score a double hundred in the fourth innings of a Test.

West Indies sent a weakened squad to Bangladesh after several players, including Test captain Jason Holder, opted out of the tour citing COVID-19 concerns.

The second and final Test starts in Dhaka on Thursday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ENG vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra joins Virat Kohli in elite list with century on World Cup debut

Mukesh Ambani-backed Dunzo in trouble? Co-founder to exit Rs 6660 crore firm, know controversy

'Government firmly committed to rooting out terrorism': HM Amit Shah ahead of 3rd Anti-terror Conference

Meet businessman who became founder at 17, now chairman of Rs 30,000 crore firm

5 Best sites to Buy Youtube Views France (Real & Cheap)

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE