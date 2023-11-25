Headlines

'Kursi hila sakte ho to...': Mohammed Shami recounts harrowing experience during Ranji selection trials

SSC GD Constable 2024 Notification: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply

Randeep Hooda announces wedding date with longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram: ‘A date with destiny’

BB17: Kamya Punjabi slams Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel for their intimacy, leaves netizens divided: 'Kaun bol raha hai...'

India's 'biggest' flop actor, not given a hit in 19 years, from family of superstars, worked with Shah Rukh, last film..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Kursi hila sakte ho to...': Mohammed Shami recounts harrowing experience during Ranji selection trials

SSC GD Constable 2024 Notification: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply

Randeep Hooda announces wedding date with longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram: ‘A date with destiny’

8 seeds to control blood sugar levels naturally

Players CSK might look to buy in IPL 2024 auction

9 Edible flowers to use as spices to add colour and flavour to your food 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Randeep Hooda announces wedding date with longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram: ‘A date with destiny’

BB17: Kamya Punjabi slams Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel for their intimacy, leaves netizens divided: 'Kaun bol raha hai...'

'Kokila Modi spotted': Vicky Jain’s mother slammed for blaming Ankita Lokhande for their ugly fights

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Kursi hila sakte ho to...': Mohammed Shami recounts harrowing experience during Ranji selection trials

Shami's journey to success has not been an easy one, much like many other Indian cricketers

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mohammed Shami emerged as a standout performer for the Indian cricket team during the Cricket World Cup. With an impressive tally of 24 wickets, he finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker. What makes Shami's achievement even more remarkable is the fact that he was initially left out of the team's starting lineup. However, when Hardik Pandya suffered an injury, Shami was given the opportunity to showcase his skills, and he delivered exceptional performances. In the semi-final match, he even recorded a seven-wicket haul, setting a new record for the best-ever figures by an Indian in ODIs.

Shami's journey to success has not been an easy one, much like many other Indian cricketers. Despite hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he played for the domestic team Bengal. In a recent interview on PUMA's YouTube channel, Shami opened up about his past experiences and revealed a shocking demand made by the selectors that influenced his career.

During the selection trials for Uttar Pradesh, Shami's brother approached the chief selector on his behalf. However, the response they received left them stunned.

"My brother was told, 'Agar meri kursi hila sakte ho to ladka select ho jayega, bohot acha hai, warna sorry' (If you can move my chair, the boy will be selected). My brother gave one reply 'forget moving the chair, I can turn it upside down, I have that much power.' But I don't want that, if I have the capability I should selected. He was told that people with capability are of no use here. My brother tore up the form and said that after today we will not involve ourselves in UP cricket. That was my last day in UP cricket," Mohammed Shami said during the interview.

"Then I moved to Calcutta at the age of 14-15. I talked to my coach. I became steadfast that I have to play. I was getting lot of experience. After three-four years, I went to Arun Lal academy. It was a cement pitch. The place for run-up was short. I was surprised. But still I bowled. Then they told me to have lunch. I was against surprised as they gave break and chickpeas curry. I thought I will get rice and daal too.

"I got experience and got an offer from a club, but they were not paying. The struggle went on and then one day I was given Rs 25,000 by a club official."

READ| IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans set to release Hardik Pandya, star all-rounder may go to....

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Remaining purse of all 10 teams ahead of mini-auction in Dubai

This National Award winning actor made his debut on TV, was madly in love with Juhi Chawla, wanted to marry her, but…

Viral video: Fearless teen and elderly man team up to rescue massive python, watch

IPL Auction 2024: Will Mumbai Indians release star captain Rohit Sharma?

Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, genius scientist with key space discoveries, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE