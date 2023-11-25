'Kursi hila sakte ho to...': Mohammed Shami recounts harrowing experience during Ranji selection trials

Shami's journey to success has not been an easy one, much like many other Indian cricketers

Mohammed Shami emerged as a standout performer for the Indian cricket team during the Cricket World Cup. With an impressive tally of 24 wickets, he finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker. What makes Shami's achievement even more remarkable is the fact that he was initially left out of the team's starting lineup. However, when Hardik Pandya suffered an injury, Shami was given the opportunity to showcase his skills, and he delivered exceptional performances. In the semi-final match, he even recorded a seven-wicket haul, setting a new record for the best-ever figures by an Indian in ODIs.

Shami's journey to success has not been an easy one, much like many other Indian cricketers. Despite hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he played for the domestic team Bengal. In a recent interview on PUMA's YouTube channel, Shami opened up about his past experiences and revealed a shocking demand made by the selectors that influenced his career.

During the selection trials for Uttar Pradesh, Shami's brother approached the chief selector on his behalf. However, the response they received left them stunned.

"My brother was told, 'Agar meri kursi hila sakte ho to ladka select ho jayega, bohot acha hai, warna sorry' (If you can move my chair, the boy will be selected). My brother gave one reply 'forget moving the chair, I can turn it upside down, I have that much power.' But I don't want that, if I have the capability I should selected. He was told that people with capability are of no use here. My brother tore up the form and said that after today we will not involve ourselves in UP cricket. That was my last day in UP cricket," Mohammed Shami said during the interview.

"Then I moved to Calcutta at the age of 14-15. I talked to my coach. I became steadfast that I have to play. I was getting lot of experience. After three-four years, I went to Arun Lal academy. It was a cement pitch. The place for run-up was short. I was surprised. But still I bowled. Then they told me to have lunch. I was against surprised as they gave break and chickpeas curry. I thought I will get rice and daal too.

"I got experience and got an offer from a club, but they were not paying. The struggle went on and then one day I was given Rs 25,000 by a club official."

