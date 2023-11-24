IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans set to release Hardik Pandya, star all-rounder may go to....

Since joining the Gujarat Titans, Pandya has successfully led the team to consecutive IPL finals, even securing the championship title in their debut season.

Hardik Pandya is currently at the center of the most significant trading news leading up to this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Speculation suggests that the captain of the Gujarat Titans may be leaving the team and potentially returning to the Mumbai Indians.

Despite the rumors, Mumbai Indians have chosen not to comment on this development. Fans and analysts alike will have to wait until November 26, the closing day for IPL's trading window, for any official confirmation.

Pandya had previously played seven seasons for the Mumbai Indians before being released ahead of the 2022 season. Since joining the Gujarat Titans, Pandya has successfully led the team to consecutive IPL finals, even securing the championship title in their debut season.

"Yes, I can confirm that there has been talks of Hardik going to MI. There remains a chance that he might switch sides but at this moment, nothing more can be confirmed as of now as the deal is yet to be signed," said an IPL source tracking developments in Gujarat Titans.

Since trading involves the exchange of players, it is still unclear who would switch over to the Titans if Pandya returns to the MI fold.

MI has not yet confirmed whether they will release their Rs 8 crore mega buy, Jofra Archer, who has been injured for the majority of the past two seasons.

With the IPL Governing Council increasing the purse by an additional Rs 5 crore, MI enters the mini-auction with Rs 5.50 crore (up from the existing Rs 50 lakh purse), unless they release some of their high-value purchases to increase their reserve funds.

If Pandya ultimately signs with MI, the big question remains whether he will play under the leadership of the iconic Rohit Sharma, who has led the team to five trophies and has been in excellent form.

These unanswered questions will only be clarified once the BCCI officially announces the final trading list.