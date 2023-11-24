Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha to...

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans set to release Hardik Pandya, star all-rounder may go to....

Hi Papa trailer: Nani's 'adorable bond' with daughter, Mrunal Thakur's attempt to fit in leave fans emotional

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: What is lung cleansing, why should you do it?

Hamas frees first batch of hostages under truce, including 13 Israelis, 12 Thais, say officials and reports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha to...

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans set to release Hardik Pandya, star all-rounder may go to....

Hi Papa trailer: Nani's 'adorable bond' with daughter, Mrunal Thakur's attempt to fit in leave fans emotional

8 tips to get pimple free skin

Isha Ambani's expensive western outfits

8 benefits of consuming tulsi leaves in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha to...

Hi Papa trailer: Nani's 'adorable bond' with daughter, Mrunal Thakur's attempt to fit in leave fans emotional

Netizens slam Mannara Chopra, call her 'vamp' after Ankita Lokhande breaks down due to her 'badtameezi' in Bigg Boss 17

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans set to release Hardik Pandya, star all-rounder may go to....

Since joining the Gujarat Titans, Pandya has successfully led the team to consecutive IPL finals, even securing the championship title in their debut season.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 10:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hardik Pandya is currently at the center of the most significant trading news leading up to this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Speculation suggests that the captain of the Gujarat Titans may be leaving the team and potentially returning to the Mumbai Indians.

Despite the rumors, Mumbai Indians have chosen not to comment on this development. Fans and analysts alike will have to wait until November 26, the closing day for IPL's trading window, for any official confirmation.

Pandya had previously played seven seasons for the Mumbai Indians before being released ahead of the 2022 season. Since joining the Gujarat Titans, Pandya has successfully led the team to consecutive IPL finals, even securing the championship title in their debut season.

"Yes, I can confirm that there has been talks of Hardik going to MI. There remains a chance that he might switch sides but at this moment, nothing more can be confirmed as of now as the deal is yet to be signed," said an IPL source tracking developments in Gujarat Titans.

Since trading involves the exchange of players, it is still unclear who would switch over to the Titans if Pandya returns to the MI fold.

MI has not yet confirmed whether they will release their Rs 8 crore mega buy, Jofra Archer, who has been injured for the majority of the past two seasons.

With the IPL Governing Council increasing the purse by an additional Rs 5 crore, MI enters the mini-auction with Rs 5.50 crore (up from the existing Rs 50 lakh purse), unless they release some of their high-value purchases to increase their reserve funds.

If Pandya ultimately signs with MI, the big question remains whether he will play under the leadership of the iconic Rohit Sharma, who has led the team to five trophies and has been in excellent form.

These unanswered questions will only be clarified once the BCCI officially announces the final trading list.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 17,999 on Amazon after Rs 41,901 off, cheaper than Flipkart sale

'Situation has become more secure': Jaishankar on resumption of e-Visa services for Canadians

'Never criticised Babar..': PCB official defends controversial press release after Pakistan's WC loss to Afghanistan

Mukesh Ambani makes big announcement, says Reliance plans to invest Rs 20000 crore in next 3 years...

This actress married at 15, had 4 children, started acting after divorce, Bollywood's first Lux girl, was India's most..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE