KKR vs GT, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Source: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is set to meet Gujarat Titans (GT) for the second time in IPL 2023. The clash will start at 3:30 pm in the Eden Garden, Kolkata on Saturday (April 29). In their previous clash Rinku Singh pulled off an impossible victory by hitting 5 sixes to Yash Dayal in the last over. However both teams have performed very differently after that match. Hardik Pandya’s side have 5 wins in 7 matches and have a chance to top the table whereas, Nitish Rana-led KKR is sitting at the 7th spot with 5 losses in 8 matches. With a perfect XI, GT will not be an easy team for KKR to defeat this time. From inform-opener Shubman Gill, impeccable middle order and power hitter like Abhinav Manohar, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia, to wicket taking bowling attack that includes skipper Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mohammed Shami. KKR will have to come up with a solid plan to combat the Titans.

However, both teams have registered a comprehensive victory in their previous match and will be in full confidence while stepping in the Eden Gardens. KKR is coming to this game after ending their losing streak and defeating RCB by 21 runs. Whereas, with two consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Gujarat is in some undefeatable form and would be looking to conquer Eden Garden today.

Match Details: KKR vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 39

Date and Time: April 29, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Garden, Kolkata

My Dream 11 team

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Venkatesh Iyer

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha



Batters: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, David Miller, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy,Rashid Khan, Suyash Sharma, Noor Ahmad



Shubman Gill ©, Venkatesh Iyer (vc), David Miller, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rashid Khan, Suyash Sharma, Noor Ahmad



KKR vs GT Probable XIs



GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

KKR probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur



