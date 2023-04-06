Search icon
KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: As the two teams gear up to face each other, KKR will be looking to bounce back from their opening defeat, while RCB will be aiming to continue their winning momentum.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ninth match of the IPL at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6. Unfortunately, KKR suffered a loss in their opening game against the Punjab Kings, falling short by seven runs on the DLS method. Despite Tim Southee's impressive two-wicket haul, the Kings posted a daunting total of 191/5. In a rain-interrupted game, KKR managed to score just 146/7 in 16 overs, with Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell contributing 34 off 28 and 35 off 19, respectively.

On the other hand, RCB started their campaign with a bang, securing a dominant eight-wicket victory over the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The RCB bowlers were on fire, taking early wickets and limiting Mumbai Indians to a challenging total of 171/7. 

However, the RCB openers, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, put on an unbeaten half-century partnership to chase down the target with 22 balls to spare.

As the two teams gear up to face each other, KKR will be looking to bounce back from their opening defeat, while RCB will be aiming to continue their winning momentum. 

Match Details

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023, Match 9

Date and Time: April 6th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

KKR vs RCB My Dream11 team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (vc), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell (c), Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

