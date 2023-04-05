RR vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan joins Warner in elite list, becomes second Indian to achieve this feat in IPL history

Image Source: Twitter @PunjabKingsIPL

Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS), has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the third player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to score fifty 50+ scores. This left-handed batsman has now joined the ranks of two legendary players of the league, David Warner and Virat Kohli, who have scored 60 and 50 fifty-plus scores respectively.

Dhawan achieved this feat in the ongoing 8th game of IPL 2023 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The visitors were asked to bat first and came out with guns blazing, with Prabhsimran Singh taking the hosts' bowlers to the cleaners.

Singh scored a blistering half-century, ending with a score of 60 runs in just 34 balls. Dhawan provided him with great support, but after Singh's wicket, Dhawan took the onus upon himself and unleashed his full potential. He upped his strike rate and timed the ball to perfection.

After anchoring the innings, Shikhar Dhawan took the bowlers to the cleaners and reached his 50th half-century in the league. The batter scored 9 fours and 3 sixes in his innings and remained unbeaten on 86. Dhawan's half-century also helped him etch his name in the record books as he joined David Warner and Virat Kohli in the elite list of batters with fifty-50+ scores in the IPL.

David Warner leads the charts for the batter with the most 50+ scores in the IPL, followed by Shikhar Dhawan. AB de Villiers and Rohit Sharma are also on the list, with 43 and 41 fifty-plus scores respectively. Suresh Raina is also among the batters with the most 50+ scores, having smashed 40 fifty-plus scores.

