Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

‘Kisi ne muft me paa liya’: Prithvi Shaw’s cryptic post after selection snubbing

Prithvi Shaw has put out a couplet in his Instagram stories that talks about wanting something and not getting it.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

‘Kisi ne muft me paa liya’: Prithvi Shaw’s cryptic post after selection snubbing
Image: Twitter

Prithvi Shaw isn’t the one to repress his emotions. The cricketer has been very vocal about his non-selection in the national side at times, and his grievances are not completely untrue as he has been performing well in domestic cricket.

He has once again put out an Instagram story that hints towards his unhappiness over selection for team India against the Sri Lanka series. He has put out a story that has a couplet about wanting a person desperately. This, of course, can be a metaphor. The irony in the couplet is about another person who has been getting everything that the writer wanted. We are not getting into the details of who got what in the Indian team but you’re free to do the maths.

Coming back to Shaw, he has so far played 9 innings in 5 Tests, 6 ODIs and 1 T20I at the highest level. His average and strike rate are not bad at all, and certainly better than many of his fellow cricketers playing at the international level.

He has been consistent in the IPL and has been getting big scores in the domestic cricket as well. However, all his efforts are not fruitful yet as he is not getting ample chances to perform for Team India.

This is true that the national team has a bench strength of at least three domestic level teams, but a batsman in waiting probably wouldn’t understand the point.

READ | Boy breaks into dance on the crowded street, netizens say 'yahi confidence chahiye'

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.