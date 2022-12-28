‘Kisi ne muft me paa liya’: Prithvi Shaw’s cryptic post after selection snubbing

Image: Twitter

Prithvi Shaw isn’t the one to repress his emotions. The cricketer has been very vocal about his non-selection in the national side at times, and his grievances are not completely untrue as he has been performing well in domestic cricket.

He has once again put out an Instagram story that hints towards his unhappiness over selection for team India against the Sri Lanka series. He has put out a story that has a couplet about wanting a person desperately. This, of course, can be a metaphor. The irony in the couplet is about another person who has been getting everything that the writer wanted. We are not getting into the details of who got what in the Indian team but you’re free to do the maths.

Coming back to Shaw, he has so far played 9 innings in 5 Tests, 6 ODIs and 1 T20I at the highest level. His average and strike rate are not bad at all, and certainly better than many of his fellow cricketers playing at the international level.

He has been consistent in the IPL and has been getting big scores in the domestic cricket as well. However, all his efforts are not fruitful yet as he is not getting ample chances to perform for Team India.

This is true that the national team has a bench strength of at least three domestic level teams, but a batsman in waiting probably wouldn’t understand the point.

