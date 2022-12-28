Viral video: Boy breaks into dance on the crowded street, netizens say 'yahi confidence chahiye'

Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is full of incredibly funny content because social media often aids in the discovery of multi-talented individuals who take netizens by surprise. Like this video of a young boy whose epic dance on the crowded street has taken the internet by storm. The boy in the video is identified as Rohit Kumar, and the video was posted on his official Instagram account. Check out this video, which may inspire you to get up and shake a leg as well:

The viral video opens with Rohit grooving to a hit Bollywood song namely 'Hai Bada Anadi Rabba' from ' Shapath' film in the middle of the road. His energetic moves were simply mind blowing, and the performance was power-packed. "Sab Soch, Rahe Hain Mujhe Kya Ho Gaya didi Kaise has rahi hai" reads the video caption.

On December 8, the video was shared. The clip has now amassed a whopping has received over 691,000 views and the number is still growing. Netizens were wowed by Rohit's epic dance moves and took to the comments section to share their hilarious reactions.

“Bhaiya 100rs ki confidence dena” wrote an Instagram user. “Uncle ka dimag kaam nhi kar rha hai kuch der or pade rahte to ambulance bula dete wo,” commented another. “Bhai bus itna confidence chaiye life me .,” posted a third. “Yahi confidence chahiye muje bss,” expressed a fourth. Many shared their reactions through laughing emoticons. A few also wrote “fuuny” to show their reactions.

Rohit was previously seen shaking his legs to Sonu Nigam's Hello Brother in the Delhi metro. If you haven't seen the video, you can watch it here: