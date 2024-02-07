Twitter
Kevin Pietersen's 'MS Dhoni in my pocket' remark gets befitting response from Zaheer Khan

Pietersen was questioned about his Test wickets, prompting him to reminisce about his triumphant encounter with Dhoni several years ago.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 10:18 PM IST

Kevin Pietersen and Zaheer Khan, two renowned former cricketers, recently engaged in a friendly banter that harkened back to their infamous Jellybean incident, which occurred a staggering 17 years ago. However, this time, their exchange revolved around none other than the legendary MS Dhoni. While the world is well aware of Dhoni's near-dismissal of Pietersen in 2011, not many are privy to the fact that four years prior, Pietersen had successfully dismissed Dhoni for his second wicket during a Test match at The Oval.

In this particular encounter, Dhoni was in the midst of a remarkable innings, batting on an impressive 92. Yet, Pietersen, with his cunning delivery, managed to slip one through and castle the former India wicketkeeper. Undoubtedly, this momentous achievement is etched in Pietersen's memory, likely to be cherished for the remainder of his days.

During a recent interview, Pietersen was questioned about his Test wickets, prompting him to reminisce about his triumphant encounter with Dhoni several years ago. However, his moment of glory was swiftly met with a fitting response from Zaheer. The discussion commenced when both players were asked to recall their most memorable Test wickets. Pietersen's mind immediately wandered back to his maiden Test wicket, achieved by dismissing Kamran Akmal at Lords. Subsequently, it was Zaheer's turn to reveal his 300th wicket, and his astute guess of Jacques Kallis proved to be accurate. Pietersen commended Zak for his impressive recollection, but couldn't resist mentioning the dismissal of Dhoni. This sparked a captivating conversation that continued throughout the lunch break on Day 4 of the second India vs England Test.

Here's how the conversation went:

Kevin Pietersen: You know who else I've got in my pocket here? The great Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Right there, there he is next to Kamran Akmal.

Zaheer Khan: You know I met Yuvraj Singh recently and he was talking about Kevin Pietersen being there.

Kevin Pietersen: Yeah, I knew it. I knew you were going to say that.

Kevin Pietersen: Yuvraj got me a few times.

Zaheer then recalled that Pietersen gave Yuvraj a nickname (pie chucker) and the India all-rounder even used it as one of his e-mail IDs.

Zaheer Khan: I remember him (KP) giving him (Yuvraj) a special nickname as well.

Kevin Pietersen: Yeah, and he used it as his e-mail ID too for a while. We've had some great battles, some beautiful battles on the field and that's what happens when you play for such a long time. The good thing is you can speak about it and have fun with it. It's the same thing a guy like Ashwin would do with Ben Stokes when their careers are finished. They will be having a laugh, having a joke like this.

Pietersen's performance with the microphone during the initial two Tests was truly remarkable. However, now that he has returned to England, it becomes intriguing to anticipate the individual who will step in to fill his shoes on the broadcast panel.

India and England will play the third Test in Rajkot from February 15-19, while the fourth game is in Ranchi from February 23-27. 

