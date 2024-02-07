Twitter
Headlines

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani enjoy 'crazy ride' of life, drop lovable photo at their first wedding anniversary

'He's confident but...': Ricky Ponting provides huge update on Rishabh Pant's availability for IPL 2024

EC allots 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as name for Sharad Pawar-led faction

Eagle trailer: Ravi Teja creates havoc in Karthik Gattamneni's actioner; fans call it 'sure-shot blockbuster'

Uttarakhand becomes first Indian state to pass Uniform Civil Code Bill

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani enjoy 'crazy ride' of life, drop lovable photo at their first wedding anniversary

'He's confident but...': Ricky Ponting provides huge update on Rishabh Pant's availability for IPL 2024

Eagle trailer: Ravi Teja creates havoc in Karthik Gattamneni's actioner; fans call it 'sure-shot blockbuster'

5 whole grains for hair growth

What are the signs of Dopamine chasing?

Ghee vs butter vs oil: Which is healthier and better for weight loss?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani enjoy 'crazy ride' of life, drop lovable photo at their first wedding anniversary

This Amitabh Bachchan film was listed in Time magazine's top 10 films; it's not Zanjeer, Sholay, Coolie, Don, Deewaar

Eagle trailer: Ravi Teja creates havoc in Karthik Gattamneni's actioner; fans call it 'sure-shot blockbuster'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'He's confident but...': Ricky Ponting provides huge update on Rishabh Pant's availability for IPL 2024

Pant has been diligently undergoing extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 07:02 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The head coach of the Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting, recently shared his thoughts on the talented wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024. Ponting expressed his belief that Pant is brimming with confidence and is eager to participate in every game of the tournament. However, the coach remains uncertain about whether Pant should take on the responsibility of captaining the team or solely focus on his role as the keeper.

Pant, who is 26 years old, miraculously survived a life-threatening car accident while traveling to his hometown of Roorkee on December 30, 2022. Following the incident, he was swiftly transported to Mumbai on January 4, 2023, where he underwent surgery and began his recovery process.

Since then, Pant has been diligently undergoing extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. His progress has been nothing short of remarkable, and there is a genuine possibility of him returning to competitive cricket and being fit for IPL 2024.

"Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play. In what capacity we're not quite sure yet. You would have seen all the social-media stuff, he's up and about and running well. But in saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year.

"But I'll guarantee if I asked him now he'll say, 'I'm playing every game, I'm keeping every game and I'm batting at No.4.' That's just what he's like, but we'll keep our fingers crossed. He's such a dynamic player. He's obviously our captain. We missed him incredibly last year," said Ponting.

Ponting stated that if Pant participates in a substantial number of matches during the IPL 2024 season, it would undoubtedly prove advantageous for the Capitals.

"If you understand the journey he's been on the last 12-13 months, it was a horrific incident. One that I know he feels very lucky to have even survived, let alone have the chance to play cricket again.

"We'll just keep our fingers crossed and hope that he can be out there and play. Even if it's not all the games, if we can manage him through 10 of the 14 games or whatever that might be then whatever games you can get out of him will be a bonus."

The IPL 2024 is expected to commence in the last week of March, and the Capitals are determined to deliver a superior performance following their disappointing ninth-place finish last season. As the runners-up of IPL 2020, the team only managed to secure two victories at their home ground, the  Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Unfortunately, their batting lineup failed to synchronize effectively, resulting in a lackluster display.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet royal who dated Lata Mangeshkar, ace cricketer, fought family to marry her, both stayed single lifelong when...

Meet star who charges Rs 1 crore per minute, began career as coolie, was rejected for his looks, his net worth is...

Meet man, who donated Rs 600 crore, founder of four companies, his massive net worth is...

'Mamata Banerjee is very much part of...': Rahul Gandhi denies rift in INDIA alliance, claims seat-sharing talks on

Akash Ambani’s Jio offering bonus data with special plan: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE