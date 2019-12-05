Kapil Dev reveals why late Bob Willis was a 'terror to face' as a bowler

England's fearsome pace bowler Bob Willis has died aged 70, his family announced. His death is a shattering and irreparable loss to the sport.

90 Test matches, 325 wickets and a true Ashes hero for England, Willis has surely left a big void in the cricketing universe.

The fast bowler captained England in 18 Tests and 29 one-day internationals before his retirement from all cricket in 1984.

Willis finished his Test career with 325 wickets - which had put him fourth on the all-time list of England wicket-takers behind James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Botham.

Former Team India skipper Kapil Dev also paid his tribute to Willis and said that the England fast bowling legend as a "terror to face" for batsmen.

“It was a very sharp ball, faster than I had imagined, and hit me on the ear. It was the only time I was struck.”

“Willis was a terrific fast bowler, with a run-up that was unique. Not a fluent run-up but once the ball left his hand it was terror for the batsman,” Kapil was quoted saying by The Hindu.

“I never heard Willis swear at a batsman, never saw him argue with the umpire. He did not believe in talking. He wanted his ball to speak for him. A true legend he was.”

The World-Cup winning captain also said how he was “never comfortable facing [Willis]. He would put fear in the mind of the batsman with his searing pace."

"You had to watch him very closely as he neared the stumps and be ready for the thunderbolts that he would unleash. Thunderbolts they were.”

Bob claimed a career-best 8-43 to help England win over Australia at Headingley in the 1981 Ashes.