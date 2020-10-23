Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar in doubt for Australia tour? Status for both players uncertain after IPL 2020 injuries

Ishant Sharma’s participation for the Delhi Capitals side in IPL 2020 has been minimal. The India cricket team pacer has apparently suffered a back injury and that has seen him warming the sidelines for a long time. However, if some media reports are to be believed, Ishant Sharma is in danger of missing the Australia tour due to the same back injury. If the injury rules him out of the entire tour, then it will be a big blow for the Indian cricket team as Ishant Sharma has been the gun pacer for the side in overseas tours in the last year. During India’s tour to Australia in 2018/19, Ishant was part of the formidable bowling trio of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as India achieved a historical 2-1 series win in the Tests for their first-ever win Down Under. In that series, Ishant took 11 wickets in three Tests while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took over 20 wickets to seal the win.

In tours to England, South Africa and New Zealand, Ishant Sharma has been sensational. In the first Test in Edgbaston, Ishant picked up a five-wicket haul as India almost won against England. In the series against New Zealand, the last tour before the coronavirus pandemic for the Indian cricket team, Ishant took a five-wicket haul at the Basin Reserve in Wellington after having recovered from an ankle injury that he sustained in the Ranji Trophy.

Bhuvneshwar also in doubt?

India could be dealt a double blow in the tour to Australia with reports emerging that Bhuvneshwar Kumar could also miss the limited-overs leg of the series due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s game against Chennai Super Kings. The injury ruled him out of the IPL 2020 but there could be a danger that he might be on the sidelines for a long time.

Ishant Sharma is on the cusp of a special milestone as he is just three matches away from playing 100 Tests while he is just three wickets away from reaching 300 wickets. This would make him the third Indian pacer after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to reach this milestone in a career that has spanned 12 years.

The tour will start in November end with the first two ODIs being played in Sydney on November 27 and November 29. The series will then shift to the Manuka Oval in Canberra where India will play an ODI on December 1. The end of the ODI series will be followed by a three-match Twenty20 International series and the first game will be played on December 4. The series will once again shift back to Sydney for two T20Is.

India will start their Test campaign on December 17 with the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide. In the previous tour, the Indian cricket team declined to play the Pink Ball Test due to lack of proper training.

In case Melbourne is not able to host a Test match, Adelaide will be the back-up venue for the Boxing Day Test as well that will begin on December 26. This will then be followed by the traditional New Year’s Test that has been pushed ahead slightly and will be played from January 7 to January 11, 2021, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Gabba in Brisbane, which traditionally has hosted the opening game of the Australian international summer, will host the final Test on January 15.