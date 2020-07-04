Ishant Sharma reveals how he found out about MS Dhoni's 'coolness' after 2013

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has opened up about his relationship with former Team India skipper MS Dhoni aka 'captain cool'.

The fast bowler claimed that he had limited interaction with Dhoni before 2013 however, it was during 2013 when he actually got to know about the wicketkeeper-batsman and claimed one can learn a lot from him.

"Initially, my interaction with MS Dhoni was limited, but after 2013, I started talking to him and understanding him," Ishant Sharma said during on a talk show.

"Then I got to know how cool he is and how nicely he talks to the youngsters and treats them. He is same on the field, he has never asked us to not visit him in his room. You can ask (Mohammed) Shami, he goes to his room the most!"

"He has always been like this, and it's a different moment to enjoy with him when you can learn a lot of things from him, about cricket or life," he added.

It was back in 2007 when Ishant made his Team India debut under the leadership of Rahul Dravid.

Sharma has been one of the spearheads for India in test cricket since 2016, breaking numerous records in the longest format of the game.

Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD hasn't featured for the Men In Blue.

During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.