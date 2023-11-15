Is rain a concern? Know weather conditions for Ind vs NZ World Cup semi-final

India and New Zealand are gearing up for an intense showdown in the first semi-final of the World Cup 2023, scheduled for Wednesday, November 15 at Mumbai's renowned Wankhede Stadium.

India's dominant performance in the league stage, winning all nine matches and securing the top spot on the points table, has set the stage for an electrifying clash. Virat Kohli's exceptional form has not only made him the leading run-scorer of the tournament but also saw him equal Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI hundreds. The pace bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Siraj has posed a formidable challenge for opposing batters, with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja adding to India's bowling strength.

New Zealand, on the other hand, discovered a standout performer in Rachin Ravindra, who has smashed three centuries in the tournament. Despite a shaky start with four consecutive losses, they rebounded by defeating Sri Lanka in their final league match, securing a spot in the semi-finals.

The weather forecast for the high-stakes encounter brings a sigh of relief for fans and players alike, as there is currently no prediction of rain. However, the playing conditions are anticipated to be hot and humid, with temperatures reaching around 36 degrees Celsius at the start of the match. As the game progresses, temperatures are expected to drop to approximately 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to hover in the 40s throughout the match, and the air quality is projected to be 'unhealthy.' Cloud cover is not anticipated, setting the stage for an intense battle in clear conditions.

India vs New Zealand probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult