Irani Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal equals Shikhar Dhawan's record, becomes 1st batter to achieve this unique feat

Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved a remarkable feat on Saturday, as he scored his second century for the Rest of India (RoI) team in his debut Irani Cup match against Madhya Pradesh in Gwalior. This impressive performance marked a significant milestone in his burgeoning cricket career.

The Mumbai batsman followed up his double century (213 off 259 balls) with a blistering hundred off just 104 balls, while the ROI team lost a flurry of wickets around him. After Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for a duck, Jaiswal strode to the crease late on Day 3 and accelerated to 58 off 53 balls before stumps.

The Madhya Pradesh pacers made a strong showing in the morning session of Day 4, snagging four wickets within five overs. Jaiswal, however, continued his steady performance, becoming the first batter to notch a double century and a century in a single Irani Cup match. He is also only the second batter after Shikhar Dhawan to accumulate more than 300 runs in an Irani Cup match, an impressive feat that speaks to his skill and determination.

Overall, Jaiswal is the eleventh Indian to record a first-class double century and century in the same match, a feat first achieved by KS Duleepsinhji in 1929 while playing for Sussex in the County Championship in England. Sunil Gavaskar is the only Indian to have accomplished this remarkable feat in international cricket.

Jaiswal has been in scintillating form in red-ball cricket since the start of the 2022-23 season, where he made a remarkable double century (227) on his Duleep Trophy debut in Chennai for West Zone against the North East Zone. Subsequently, the left-handed batter went on to slam a century (146) on his India A debut against Bangladesh at Cox’s Bazaar in November 2022, further cementing his reputation as one of the most promising young batsmen in the country.

Jaiswal has amassed an impressive 1,000 runs in just 17 First-Class innings this season. During the Duleep Trophy final, Jaiswal achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the joint-fastest Indian to reach 1,000 runs in First-Class cricket. His match-winning 265 runs saw him equal the record set by Rusi Modi and Amol Muzumdar, reaching the milestone in a mere 13 innings.

