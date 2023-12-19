IPL Auction 2024: Kavya Maran's reaction goes viral after SRH buy Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs 1.5 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga also trended on X as did Kavya Maran for her reaction.

Kavya Maran, SunRisers Hyderabad CEO, was present at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction on Tuesday. Daughter of SRH owner Kalanithi Maran, she made a strategic acquisition at the auction in Dubai. Under her leadership, the franchise secured the Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for the base price of Rs. 1.5 crore. SRH outbid CSK for Hasaranga. She was happy about her decision and her reaction after the acquisition has gone viral on social media. She was seen smiling after the steal deal.

Pictures of Kavya amidst the IPL Auction 2024 have gone viral. Hasaranga also trended on X as did Kavya Maran for her reaction. Take a look at some of the posts that are going viral online.

Kavya Maran after sealing Hasaranga for just 1.5cr. pic.twitter.com/ZOVPba5LXH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023

Earlier, SRH bought Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who became the first most expensive player ever in the IPL history. His price soared past the Rs 20 crore mark. SRH signed Cummins for Rs 20.5 crore. Later, his teammate Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history. KKR snapped him up for Rs 24.75 crore.

