David Warner says SRH blocked him on Instagram, X, shares pics

The former SRH skipper also posted pictures on his Instagram stories.

David Warner has claimed that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have blocked him on Instagram and X. The former SRH skipper also posted pictures on his Instagram stories. Posting the picture of the same, Warner also tagged Travis Head on it after the latter arrived in the SRH. Check out the pictures below:

SRH have blocked David Warner from Twitter/X and Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ZH3NSQ3yzV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023

SRH won their maiden IPL title under Warner’s captaincy. However, his journey with the franchise came to an end after the 2021 season. Warner is currently with the Delhi Capitals (DC). On Tuesday, the various IPL franchises put in their best effort to get the top players in their squad ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the biggest deals of the event was star Australian batter Travis Head going to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

READ | IPL 2024 introduces two bouncers per over rule for bowlers, Indian pacer says 'a very small change...'