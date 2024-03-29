Twitter
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir bury the hatchet with warm hug during RCB vs KKR clash - Watch

The tension between the two seemed to dissipate as they shared a warm hug and shook hands during the strategic time-out in the first innings.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 09:04 PM IST

Courtesy: X/Screengrab
The feud between Bengaluru's star batter, Virat Kohli, and Kolkata's team mentor, Gautam Gambhir, appears to have come to an end as they exchanged handshakes during their recent encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tension between the two seemed to dissipate as they shared a warm hug and shook hands during the strategic time-out in the first innings. Kohli had already achieved his 52nd IPL half-century at that point, showcasing Bengaluru's determination to end their innings on a high note.

The clash between Kohli and Gambhir dates back to the 2013 IPL season when they engaged in a heated argument, resulting in a physical altercation that required intervention from their respective teammates. This rivalry resurfaced in 2023 during a match between Bengaluru and Lucknow, where Kohli found himself in a confrontation with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, a player for Lucknow. Following the match, Gambhir advised his team to avoid engaging with Kohli and even confronted the Indian batter before being restrained by Lucknow players.

Following the match, Gambhir defended his actions by stating that he will always stand up for his players. He emphasized that individuals with a larger social media following should not be allowed to dominate or mistreat their teammates.

“It is not about Naveen-ul-Haq. I would have defended any player, that is my job, that is how I am. Why should I not defend my players just because someone has a broadcaster working for him, left right and centre, someone who has more social media presence doesn't have any right to walk over someone,” Gambhir said in 2023.

Also read| 'Wanted to beat every time....': Gautam Gambhir's old video goes viral ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL clash

