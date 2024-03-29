'Wanted to beat every time....': Gautam Gambhir's old video goes viral ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL clash

The clash between these two teams is set to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The upcoming clash between the Royal Challengers Ba and the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 is set to be a showdown between two teams with a storied past. In the inaugural IPL match, these two sides went head-to-head, with KKR emerging victorious. Since then, they have crossed paths multiple times, building up a rivalry that adds extra spice to their encounters.

In anticipation of the upcoming match, the official broadcasters of the IPL decided to treat fans to a blast from the past by sharing an old video of Gautam Gambhir. In the video, Gambhir can be seen sharing his oh-so-interesting observations on RCB.

"One team which I wanted to beat every time, probably even in my dreams was RCB. Probably the second-most high profile team, flamboyant team with the owner and probably the squad - Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. Honestly not won anything, still thought they won everything. That kind of attitude. I can't take that. Probably the three best wins that KKR ever had was against RCB," Gautam Gambhir says in the video.

"One thing that I want in my cricket career is go on the field and beat RCB."

In a surprising turn of events, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell decided to actually give credit where credit is due and showered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with praise. He boldly declared that RCB has some pretty decent match-winners on their team.

The clash between these two teams is set to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, and Russell made sure to emphasize that KKR will not be underestimating RCB. He acknowledged that RCB has the ability to snatch victory from their grasp at any moment. Russell even went as far as to admit that RCB's bowling unit is actually pretty good.

"My mindset is very clear, especially coming after a win and getting some runs as well. [But] I am not going to take anything for granted. RCB is an amazing team and they have some great matchwinners, who can take the game away from us. They have a good bowling unit as well. So I hope that if I face five, six, seven, eight balls in the backend, I make the best use of it. But I would love the other batters to come to the party tomorrow and at least get some time in the middle," Russell was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

