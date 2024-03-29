IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's frosty glare aimed at Gautam Gambhir sets internet on fire ahead of RCB vs KKR showdown

Kolkata Knight Riders have clearly decided to up the ante in their rivalry with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, throwing some shade at Virat Kohli before their IPL 2024 showdown at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29.

KKR took to their social media handle and posted two photos of their former captain, Gautam Gambhir, during a practice session. One of the images captured Virat Kohli giving Gambhir a death stare while training with the RCB team before the match in Bengaluru.

Cricket images that hit hard pic.twitter.com/QYf5LanzYQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 29, 2024

In the thrilling saga of IPL drama, we witnessed the epic showdown between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir not once, but twice! The first clash occurred in IPL 2013, when these two cricket giants exchanged heated words during a match in Bengaluru. Fast forward 10 years to IPL 2023, and history repeated itself in Lucknow, where Kohli and Gambhir engaged in yet another war of words.

The tension between these two players escalated when Naveen-ul-Haq allegedly got a little too handsy during post-match handshakes, sparking a fiery exchange between Kohli and Gambhir. As if that wasn't dramatic enough, Gambhir decided to play the role of overprotective mentor and whisked Kyle Mayers away from Kohli, leading to a showdown of epic proportions.

With players from both teams forced to play referee, the rivalry between Kohli and Gambhir reached new heights. Fans and cricket experts alike are eagerly anticipating the upcoming clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, as the feud between these two cricketing titans promises to make for some must-watch TV.

