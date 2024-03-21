Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet daughter of India's richest woman in engineering sector, she leads Rs 43339 crore company as...

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as CSK captain

Meet woman who failed to crack UPSC exam five times, became IAS in 6th attempt, is a social media star, she is from...

Choti Holi 2024: Is Choti Holi on March 23 or 24? Know date, history, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

Who was Usha Mehta, inspiration for Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan? 22-year-old who defied British Raj, saved...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet daughter of India's richest woman in engineering sector, she leads Rs 43339 crore company as...

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as CSK captain

Meet woman who failed to crack UPSC exam five times, became IAS in 6th attempt, is a social media star, she is from...

8 benefits of tomato for skin

10 Bollywood actresses who slayed as badass cops on screen

10 happiest countries in the world in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Who was Usha Mehta, inspiration for Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan? 22-year-old who defied British Raj, saved...

Once bigger than Amitabh, Dharmendra, Jeetendra; a mistake made this actor side-hero, had 2 failed marriages, died in...

Meet actress who did debut film for free, then gave 14 Rs 100-crore films, her net worth is...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as CSK captain

Gaikwad was the recipient of the Orange Cap in 2021, a year in which CSK secured its fourth title.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 04:14 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

M.S. Dhoni, the legendary cricketer, has made the decision to step down as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings. In his place, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the team in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Gaikwad, a talented player from Maharashtra, has been a part of the CSK franchise since 2019 and has showcased his skills in 52 matches. Notably, Gaikwad was the recipient of the Orange Cap in 2021, a year in which CSK secured its fourth title.

Dhoni, who is 42 years old, has been at the helm of the Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008, with the exception of the two years when the franchise faced suspension due to the 2013 spot-fixing case. Although he initially passed on the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja at the beginning of the 2022 season, Dhoni later reclaimed the leadership role after eight matches.

Throughout his tenure, Dhoni has led CSK in an impressive 212 IPL matches, emerging victorious in 128 encounters while facing defeat in 82. His remarkable leadership skills were evident when he guided CSK to a historic fifth IPL title during a thrilling T20 final against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last year.

In addition to his success with CSK, Dhoni has left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. He announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, after a stellar career that included leading India to victory in the 2007 World Twenty20, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC without coaching in 2nd attempt, got AIR 12, her husband is…..

This man started business at age 60, suffered Rs 15 crore loss, now company’s worth is over Rs 2000 crore, his son is….

SC to hear PIL against practice of political parties promising freebies during polls

Meet man, once lived in basement without toilet, built Rs 33000 crore company, he is…

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gifted these to guests at Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement