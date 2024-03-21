IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as CSK captain

M.S. Dhoni, the legendary cricketer, has made the decision to step down as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings. In his place, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the team in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Gaikwad, a talented player from Maharashtra, has been a part of the CSK franchise since 2019 and has showcased his skills in 52 matches. Notably, Gaikwad was the recipient of the Orange Cap in 2021, a year in which CSK secured its fourth title.

Dhoni, who is 42 years old, has been at the helm of the Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008, with the exception of the two years when the franchise faced suspension due to the 2013 spot-fixing case. Although he initially passed on the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja at the beginning of the 2022 season, Dhoni later reclaimed the leadership role after eight matches.

Throughout his tenure, Dhoni has led CSK in an impressive 212 IPL matches, emerging victorious in 128 encounters while facing defeat in 82. His remarkable leadership skills were evident when he guided CSK to a historic fifth IPL title during a thrilling T20 final against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last year.

In addition to his success with CSK, Dhoni has left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. He announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, after a stellar career that included leading India to victory in the 2007 World Twenty20, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.