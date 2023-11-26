IPL 2024 Retention: Deadline, trade rules, team strategies, purse; all you need to know

Headlines

Mission Raniganj OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer rescue thriller

Meet girl who identified 26/11 terrorist, Kasab, at the age of 11; know about her life as a survivor now

Zoya Akhtar reveals why she cast debutants Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor for The Archies: 'We auditioned people for...'

'Wasn't he inside Bigg Boss house?': Orry leaves fans confused after being spotted at The Archies event

Rajath Rajanikanth opens up on struggles he faced while making his multiple award-winning film The Survivor | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mission Raniganj OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer rescue thriller

'Wasn't he inside Bigg Boss house?': Orry leaves fans confused after being spotted at The Archies event

CM Punk stuns wrestling world with WWE return after nine years

8 dals with highest protein content

IPL 2024 auction:  List of players retained and released by RCB 

8 dry fruits for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Mission Raniganj OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer rescue thriller

Zoya Akhtar reveals why she cast debutants Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor for The Archies: 'We auditioned people for...'

Rajath Rajanikanth opens up on struggles he faced while making his multiple award-winning film The Survivor | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024 Retention: Deadline, trade rules, team strategies, purse; all you need to know

Check IPL 2024 retention details, including deadline date, trading rules, and more.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the anticipation builds for the IPL 2024 auction, franchises are actively shaping their teams through strategic moves in the IPL Trade Window, aiming to enhance their squads for the upcoming season. This crucial phase allows teams to engage in player swaps or cash transactions, significantly impacting their budgets. Delve into the intricacies of player retentions and trades below.

Deadline: The IPL auction is scheduled for December 19 in Dubai, where top players will enter the pool, vying for lucrative contracts with the ten franchises. Before this grand event, the deadline for teams to finalize their retention lists and conclude player trades is set for November 26 at 4 PM. The amalgamated retention and trade lists will ultimately determine the financial resources available to each team for IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Trade Window Rules:

Player Transactions: Franchises can opt for player swaps or engage in all-cash deals to bolster their squads.

Approval Process: The IPL governing council holds the authority to grant final approval for all trades.

Preference Rights: In cases where multiple franchises express interest in a player, the selling franchise holds the right to choose the player’s destination.

Player Consent: Prior consent from the player is mandatory before initiating any trading or transferring process.

Exclusions: 'Icon' players enjoy exemption from the trading process.

Players Traded So Far:

Romario Shepherd (Rs 50 lakh) - Traded from Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians.
Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.5 crore) - Traded from Rajasthan Royals to Lucknow Super Giants.
Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore) - Traded from Lucknow Super Giants to Rajasthan Royals.


Remaining Purse: Each team has reportedly been allocated a purse of INR 100 crore, marking a INR 5 crore increase from the previous year. Teams will continue with their remaining purse from the prior auction, and any additional funds will be determined based on the transactions involving released and retained players.

Punjab Kings – INR 12.20 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad – INR 6.55 crore

Gujarat Titans – INR 4.45 crore

Delhi Capitals – INR 4.45 crore

Lucknow Super Giants – INR 3.55 crore

Rajasthan Royals – INR 3.35 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – INR 1.75 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders – INR 1.65 crore

Chennai Super Kings – INR 1.50 crore

Mumbai Indians – INR 50 lakh

Stay tuned as the cricketing world eagerly awaits the unfolding drama of IPL 2024, where teams strategize and reshape their line-ups in pursuit of glory.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Workers to be rescued by this evening, asserts ONGC director

Meet the man who once took out loan to open his shop, now serves as chairman of Rs 798 crore firm

Amazon's best-selling suitcases under Rs 5000

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

Vicky Kaushal recalls when Katrina Kaif threatened to cancel wedding due to this reason: 'Shaadi rehne do agar...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE