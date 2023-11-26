IPL 2024 Retention: Deadline, trade rules, team strategies, purse; all you need to know

Check IPL 2024 retention details, including deadline date, trading rules, and more.

As the anticipation builds for the IPL 2024 auction, franchises are actively shaping their teams through strategic moves in the IPL Trade Window, aiming to enhance their squads for the upcoming season. This crucial phase allows teams to engage in player swaps or cash transactions, significantly impacting their budgets. Delve into the intricacies of player retentions and trades below.

Deadline: The IPL auction is scheduled for December 19 in Dubai, where top players will enter the pool, vying for lucrative contracts with the ten franchises. Before this grand event, the deadline for teams to finalize their retention lists and conclude player trades is set for November 26 at 4 PM. The amalgamated retention and trade lists will ultimately determine the financial resources available to each team for IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Trade Window Rules:

Player Transactions: Franchises can opt for player swaps or engage in all-cash deals to bolster their squads.

Approval Process: The IPL governing council holds the authority to grant final approval for all trades.

Preference Rights: In cases where multiple franchises express interest in a player, the selling franchise holds the right to choose the player’s destination.

Player Consent: Prior consent from the player is mandatory before initiating any trading or transferring process.

Exclusions: 'Icon' players enjoy exemption from the trading process.

Players Traded So Far:

Romario Shepherd (Rs 50 lakh) - Traded from Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians.

Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.5 crore) - Traded from Rajasthan Royals to Lucknow Super Giants.

Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore) - Traded from Lucknow Super Giants to Rajasthan Royals.



Remaining Purse: Each team has reportedly been allocated a purse of INR 100 crore, marking a INR 5 crore increase from the previous year. Teams will continue with their remaining purse from the prior auction, and any additional funds will be determined based on the transactions involving released and retained players.

Punjab Kings – INR 12.20 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad – INR 6.55 crore

Gujarat Titans – INR 4.45 crore

Delhi Capitals – INR 4.45 crore

Lucknow Super Giants – INR 3.55 crore

Rajasthan Royals – INR 3.35 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – INR 1.75 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders – INR 1.65 crore

Chennai Super Kings – INR 1.50 crore

Mumbai Indians – INR 50 lakh

Stay tuned as the cricketing world eagerly awaits the unfolding drama of IPL 2024, where teams strategize and reshape their line-ups in pursuit of glory.