Cricket

IPL 2024: Rashid Khan's vital 11-ball 24 helps Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals in final-over thriller

The chase of 197 runs was expertly led by captain Shubman Gill, who displayed exceptional form by scoring 72 runs off just 44 deliveries.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X @gujarat_titans
In a thrilling conclusion, Rashid Khan secured victory for the Gujarat Titans with a boundary off the final ball, resulting in a three-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The chase of 197 runs was expertly led by captain Shubman Gill, who displayed exceptional form by scoring 72 runs off just 44 deliveries.

Following the early dismissals of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal during the PowerPlay, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag staged an impressive recovery with impressive half-centuries. Their partnership propelled the Rajasthan Royals to a total of 196 for three in their allotted 20 overs. Prior to the match, Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

 

Despite suffering their first loss of the tournament earlier in the week, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals had displayed flawless performances in all four previous games. Various players have contributed significantly in both the bowling and batting departments, showcasing the team's depth and versatility. The only area of concern for the hosts appears to be the recent form of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has struggled to replicate his success from the Test series against England.

