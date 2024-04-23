Cricket

IPL 2024: How can MI still qualify for playoffs after 9-wicket loss against RR?

Currently, Mumbai Indians is in seventh place with 6 points from 8 matches.

The Mumbai Indians didn't start well in the IPL 2024 season under new captain Hardik Pandya, losing their first three games. Fans even wanted Rohit Sharma back as captain. But no change was made, and now Pandya has a tough job ahead to get Mumbai to the playoffs. In their recent match on April 22, Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. With this loss, reaching the playoffs looks harder for MI. So far, MI have won only three out of eight matches and lost five. To make it to the playoffs, MI need to win at least five of their remaining six matches. Winning five matches will give them 16 points, but they also need to improve their net run rate. If Mumbai loses two more matches, their chances of progressing further in this season will become nearly impossible. Currently, Mumbai Indians is in seventh place with 6 points from 8 matches.

