Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Made in Rs 6 lakh with no stars, this film paid lead actors just Rs 20,000; became bigger hit than RRR, Animal, Jawan

Watch: Vijay Deverakonda attends his security guard's wedding reception, poses with a sword

DC vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi-NCR weather update: Sudden rain, strong winds bring relief from scorching heat

IPL 2024: How can MI still qualify for playoffs after 9-wicket loss against RR?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Made in Rs 6 lakh with no stars, this film paid lead actors just Rs 20,000; became bigger hit than RRR, Animal, Jawan

Watch: Vijay Deverakonda attends his security guard's wedding reception, poses with a sword

DC vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Signs and symptoms of low Vitamin-B 12 in body

5 protein-rich snack ideas for heart patients

SRH CEO Kavya Maran’s car collection

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Made in Rs 6 lakh with no stars, this film paid lead actors just Rs 20,000; became bigger hit than RRR, Animal, Jawan

Drew Barrymore was asked to tone down comedy in Never Been Kissed, studio executives said it made her 'unattractive'

Bollywood's biggest song in 2024 features 30 stars, 500 dancers; it's not from Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: How can MI still qualify for playoffs after 9-wicket loss against RR?

Currently, Mumbai Indians is in seventh place with 6 points from 8 matches.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 06:21 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Mumbai Indians didn't start well in the IPL 2024 season under new captain Hardik Pandya, losing their first three games. Fans even wanted Rohit Sharma back as captain. But no change was made, and now Pandya has a tough job ahead to get Mumbai to the playoffs.

In their recent match on April 22, Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. With this loss, reaching the playoffs looks harder for MI. So far, MI have won only three out of eight matches and lost five. To make it to the playoffs, MI need to win at least five of their remaining six matches. Winning five matches will give them 16 points, but they also need to improve their net run rate.

If Mumbai loses two more matches, their chances of progressing further in this season will become nearly impossible. Currently, Mumbai Indians is in seventh place with 6 points from 8 matches.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, an Indian man, whose net worth is Rs 8000 crore, runs Rs 23000 crore company, his business is....

Vivek Gomber says collaborating with Hansal Mehta, Jai Mehta for Lootere was 'no-brainer' for him | Exclusive

Not Rajamouli, Hirani, Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar; this director was first to enter 100 crore club

Delhi-NCR weather update: Sudden rain, strong winds bring relief from scorching heat

Earth Day 2024: Google Doodle features aerial photos of planet's natural beauty, biodiversity

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement