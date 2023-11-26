Headlines

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Rajasthan Royals

After finishing fifth in the IPL 2023 and failing to qualify for the playoffs, the RR franchise is determined to make the best bids at the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), the inaugural winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are a team filled with star players. Led by the talented Sanju Samson, who serves as both a keeper and batter, and supported by a squad of match-winners, they have the potential to compete for their second IPL trophy in the upcoming 17th edition.

After finishing fifth in the IPL 2023 and failing to qualify for the playoffs, the RR franchise is determined to make the best bids at the IPL 2024 mini-auction. This setback has only fueled their motivation to succeed. As the highly anticipated D-Day approaches, scheduled in Dubai on Tuesday (Dec 19), the Rajasthan Royals' management team will be hard at work, conducting thorough research and analysis.

In addition to their preparations, RR has already made history by completing the first trade ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction. They have acquired the talented batter Devdutt Padikkal, who will now join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while their own seamer Avesh Khan will be joining the Rajasthan-based franchise.

With their star-studded lineup, determination to bounce back, and strategic moves in the trade market, the Rajasthan Royals are poised to make a strong comeback in the IPL 2024. All eyes will be on them as they strive to reclaim their position as champions of the league.

List of players released by RR

  • Joe Root 
  • Abdul Basith 
  • Jason Holder 
  • Akash Vashisht
  • Kuldip Yadav 
  • Obed McCoy 
  • Murugan Ashwin
  • KC Cariappa
  • KM Asif

List of players retained by RR

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Shimron Hetmyer
  • Sanju Samson (c&wk)
  • Jos Buttler (wk)
  • Dhruv Jurel (wk)
  • Navdeep Saini
  • Kuldeep Sen
  • Yuzvendra Chahal
  • Trent Boult
  • Riyan Parag
  • Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Donovan Ferreira
  • Kunal Rathore
  • Adam Zampa
  • Abdul Basith
  • Sandeep Sharma
  • Avesh Khan (Traded from LSG)

