IPL 2024: Dhoni's heart-warming gesture for Gurbaz after CSK vs KKR clash wins internet, pic goes viral

CSK defeated KKR on Monday as the standings of the points table remained the same with CSK retaining the 4th spot and KKR staying at 2nd.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 05:52 PM IST

article-main
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, KKR wicketkeeper, was super happy when MS Dhoni gifted him a bat with his autograph after the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata and Chennai. Even though Gurbaz didn't get to play in the game, he was so excited to meet Dhoni that he shared about it on his social media. He's only 22 years old and had a big smile when Dhoni gave him the bat. Gurbaz wrote a message with the picture saying, 'Controlling the controllable MS'.

Gurbaz hasn't had the chance to play in IPL 2024 yet because KKR chose Phil Salt over him. Salt came in as a replacement for Jason Roy, who earlier opted out of the tournament. Kolkata picked Salt because he played really well in T20 matches for England recently.

In the four games he played for KKR, Salt scored 102 runs with an average of 25.5 and a good strike-rate. He even got 54 runs in one game against Hyderabad. As Salt has been scoring so well, Gurbaz hasn't been able to get into the playing XI.

KKR didn't do well against CSK at Chepauk. They started the season with three wins but lost the 4th match to CSK by 7 wickets.

