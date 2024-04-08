IPL 2024: Big boost for Delhi Capitals as Proteas pacer set to join team, replaces...

The 30-year-old will be the third overseas pacer for Delhi Capitals, joining Anrich Nortje and Jhye Richardson.

Delhi Capitals announced Proteas pacer Lizaad Williams as a replacement for English batter Harry Brook for the rest of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Williams, who has played in two Test matches, four One-Day Internationals, and 11 T20Is for South Africa, has joined the franchise for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh.

Delhi Capitals faced a significant setback when England's star batter Harry Brook withdrew from the IPL 2024 edition. Before the season began, Brook announced that he would not be participating in his second IPL season in India. Brook was bought by the Capitals for Rs 4 crore at the auction in Dubai. Brook decided to withdraw from IPL 2024 to be with his family following the passing of his grandmother in February.

Additionally, the young batter was not available for selection for England's Test series in India during February-March.