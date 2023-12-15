Headlines

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 75 lakh base price

As the auction approaches, franchises are eagerly preparing to secure the players who best align with their strategic objectives.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed the roster for the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. Set to take place in Dubai on December 19, this event will undoubtedly captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide. With meticulous consideration, the initial list of 1166 players has been meticulously pruned down to a refined selection of 333 individuals. As the auction approaches, franchises are eagerly preparing to secure the players who best align with their strategic objectives.

While an impressive total of 333 players will be vying for attention at the auction, the 10 franchises can only fill a maximum of 77 slots collectively, with 30 of these reserved for overseas players. Among the talented cricketers awaiting their fate, 214 hail from India, while 119 represent overseas talent, including two players from Associate nations.

The IPL 2024 auction list comprises 116 cricketers with international experience, 215 promising players yet to represent their national teams, and two individuals hailing from Associate nations. The franchises participating in the auction possess a combined purse of INR 262.95 crore, which they can utilize to acquire players for their teams.

A grand total of 23 players have listed themselves in the highest price bracket of INR 2 crore. Thirteen cricketers have set their reserve price at INR 1.5 crore, while 14 players have registered their names in the INR 1 crore price range. Moving down the ladder, we find 11 players with a base price of INR 75 lakh.

The list includes Ish Sodhi, a leg-spinner from New Zealand who has not been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in recent seasons. Sodhi, who is 31 years old, was previously associated with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise from 2018 to 2019. During his time with RR, he played eight matches and took nine wickets, with an average of 22.44 and an economy rate of 6.70.

Another notable player in the INR 75 lakh base price category for the IPL auction 2024 is Shai Hope, the captain of the West Indies ODI team. Despite his achievements in international cricket, the 30-year-old has yet to make an appearance in the Indian T20 league.

Joining them in the same price range are Taskin Ahmed, a fast bowler from Bangladesh, Ollie Robinson, a pacer from England, and Lance Morris, a speedster from Australia. These players are expected to attract attention from IPL teams during the auction.

Players with INR 75 lakh base

Ish Sodhi, Finn Allen, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Taskin Ahmed, Matt Henry, Lance Morris, Ollie Robinson, Billy Stanlake, Olly Stone.

READ| MS Dhoni's iconic no.7 jersey reportedly retired by BCCI as tribute to ‘Captain Cool’

