IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 1 crore base price

The ten franchises have a total of 77 slots to fill at the auction on December 19 in Dubai

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

On Friday, the Indian Premier League (IPL) shared an extensive list of 1166 players who had registered for the upcoming auction. However, this pool will be significantly reduced as teams submit the names of players they are interested in to the IPL. The comprehensive list comprises 45 players from Associate nations, 909 uncapped players (812 of whom are Indian), and 18 capped Indian players.

The ten franchises participating in the IPL have a total of 77 slots to fill, with the provision of 30 slots for overseas players.

Notably, sixteen players have set their base price at INR 1 crore for the IPL 2024. Among the prominent names on this list are Sam Billings, Martin Guptill, and Matthew Short, known for their powerful hitting abilities.

Franchises in search of fast bowlers will likely show interest in Adam Milne, Wayne Parnell, and Alzarri Joseph.

It is worth mentioning that the auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai, marking the first time it will be held outside India.

Players with INR 1 Crore Base

Ashton Agar, Riley Meredith, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, David Wiese

