Headlines

India, Sweden announce launch of LeadIT 2 in Dubai

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 1 crore base price

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 1.5 crore base price

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 2 crore base price

Rahul Dravid and his wife Vijeta spotted watching their son Samit play in Cooch Behar Trophy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India, Sweden announce launch of LeadIT 2 in Dubai

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 1 crore base price

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 1.5 crore base price

8 calcium-rich dry fruits

Fatty liver: 8 fruits to reverse fatty liver disease

8 healthy alternatives to popcorn

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Salaar Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas slays dozens of baddies to protect Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Not Sridevi, but this superstar was Yash Chopra's first choice for Chandni, she rejected her the role as...

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism on being cast in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am hoping to make…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 1.5 crore base price

With a total of 77 slots to fill, the ten franchises have the opportunity to include 30 overseas players in their squads.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 10:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Twenty foreign cricketers have registered their names in the INR 1.5 crore bracket for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. Among them are Tim Southee and Wanindu Hasaranga, who were released by Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

Hasaranga, with his exceptional all-round abilities, stands a better chance of securing a spot in a team. He possesses the skill to take crucial wickets and contribute valuable runs during the game.

The extensive list of players includes 45 individuals from Associate nations, 909 uncapped players (812 of whom are Indian), and 18 capped Indian players.

With a total of 77 slots to fill, the ten franchises have the opportunity to include 30 overseas players in their squads.

Players with INR 1.5 Crore Base

Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Phil Salt, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford

READ| IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 2 crore base price

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Best Deals on Girls Lehengas: Get the Look You Want on Amazon

Inside Pakistan's most expensive house, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth...

Viral video: Father-daughter's epic dance to Punjabi song impresses social media, watch

Viral video: Ayushmann Khurrana teaches Hindi to Michael Douglas, veteran star's fluency impresses netizens

Apple announces 14 best apps, games on App Store in 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE