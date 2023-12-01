IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 1.5 crore base price

With a total of 77 slots to fill, the ten franchises have the opportunity to include 30 overseas players in their squads.

Twenty foreign cricketers have registered their names in the INR 1.5 crore bracket for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. Among them are Tim Southee and Wanindu Hasaranga, who were released by Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

Hasaranga, with his exceptional all-round abilities, stands a better chance of securing a spot in a team. He possesses the skill to take crucial wickets and contribute valuable runs during the game.

The extensive list of players includes 45 individuals from Associate nations, 909 uncapped players (812 of whom are Indian), and 18 capped Indian players.

Players with INR 1.5 Crore Base

Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Phil Salt, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford

