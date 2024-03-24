IPL 2024: Ahmedabad to host 2 playoffs matches, final to be held in....

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet released the complete schedule for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a clash of dates with the Lok Sabha election. However, reports suggest that the BCCI has finalized the dates for the latter part of the IPL season, with Chennai set to host the final and Ahmedabad to host at least two playoff matches.

The Indian cricket board has only revealed the schedule for the first 21 matches of the IPL 2024 tournament. The season kicked off on Friday with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The partial schedule includes matches up to April 7, with the final match scheduled between Lucknow Super Giant and former champions Gujarat Titans. Additionally, the schedule features four double headers, all taking place during the opening weekend.

According to a report by PTI, the BCCI has finalized the schedule for the remainder of the IPL 2024 season, taking into consideration the dates of the general elections. The official announcement of the schedule is expected shortly. The Lok Sabha election will be conducted in seven phases across the country from April 19 to June 1, with the counting taking place on June 4.

The report also mentioned that Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which hosted the final last year, will host one Qualifier and one Eliminator match, while Chepauk will host the second Qualifier and the final. With Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who recently stepped down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings, reportedly playing his final IPL season, the knockout games in Chennai will be a special treat for all the 'Thala' fans.

“The IPL Governing Council has followed the tradition of holding the opening game and final at the home venue of last year's defending champions -- in this case Chennai Super Kings,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Chennai has hosted two IPL finals to date - in 2011 and 2012. CSK played in both of these finals, emerging victorious in the first one but ultimately losing the title to the Kolkata Knight Riders the following year.

