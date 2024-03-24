IPL 2024: Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag shine as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs

KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran's half-centuries went in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 64 runs couldn't save Lucknow Super Giants as Rajasthan Royals won by 20 runs in their first match of IPL 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson started IPL 2024 with a great 82 not out. His innings included six sixes and three fours in 52 balls, helping his team reach a competitive 193 for four against Lucknow Super Giants.