Watch: MS Dhoni sways as Arijit Singh sings in IPL 2023 opening ceremony, video goes viral

IPL 2023 got off the mark with a sublime opening ceremony where fans were treated to performances from Arijit Singh, Tamanna Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

Captain cool MS Dhoni left his fans emotional as he was spotted swaying his shoulders to singer Arijit Singh's melodies during the IPL 2023 opening ceremony. Dhoni was spotted grooving in the dug out, unable to keep still just like the thousands of fans in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. A video of the moment surfaced online shared by a fan: 

 

 

IPL 2023 got off the mark with a sublime opening ceremony where fans were treated to performances from Arijit Singh, Tamanna Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna. Singer Arijit Singh mesmerised the audience with his voice as he treated the stadium to a stunning concert with several hit numbers. Singh was followed by electrifying performances from actresses Tamanna Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna. 

The opening ceremony was followed by the two captains, CSK's MS Dhoni and GT's Hardik Pandya, coming on to the podium for the closing of the show. The IPL 2023 season began with Gujarat Titans winning the toss and choosing to put Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in to bat first. 

